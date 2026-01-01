Brooklyn Beckham vows to 'forever protect' Nicola Peltz in Valentine's Day note

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, celebrated Valentine's Day 2026 with some mutual admiration.

The pair took to Instagram to share a selfie of them smooching, with Brooklyn in his trademark state of undress.

"Happy Valentine's Day, baby," he wrote on Sunday. "I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my Valentine every year."

He continued, "I love you more than you know, and I will forever protect and love you."

Nicola shared the same PDA pic on her Instagram, alongside a gushy tribute of her own.

"I love you more every day," the sometime actor wrote.

"I'm so lucky I get to call you my forever valentine. You're the most beautiful human, and I love doing life with you."

The couple have been married since 2022, starting a rift with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, prior to their wedding day.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," Brooklyn wrote in a lengthy social media statement shared last month.

Brooklyn has further stressed he has no interest in reconciling with his family - including his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper - and denied reports that the estrangement was spearheaded by Nicola.

Brooklyn and Nicola held a vow renewal ceremony in August 2025, which his family did not attend.