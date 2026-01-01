Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson in star-studded NY wedding

Maya Hawke has married singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson in a Valentine's Day ceremony in New York City.

The actor and musician's wedding at St George's Episcopal Church was a star-studded event, with Hawke's parents, actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, along with several of her Stranger Things co-stars in attendance.

Ethan was photographed walking his daughter down the aisle, dressed in a classic black suit, while Thurman sported a light blue floral outfit.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests headed to The Players private members club in Manhattan for the reception.

Multiple members of the hit Netflix series were present there, including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Natalie Dyer. Actors Sam Nivola and Kathryn Newton were also among the attendees.

Maya, also known for her roles as Eleanor in Do Revenge, and the voice of Anxiety in Inside Out 2, has been linked to Hutson since 2023. The couple have frequently collaborated on music projects, with Hutson contributing to his new wife's albums Moss and Chaos Angel in 2024.

Maya has also provided vocals for Hutson's album Paradise Pop 10 and joined him during performances on his 2025 tour.

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship when they attended the Broadway opening of John Proctor Is the Villain in April 2025, although they were friends for several years before their romance began.