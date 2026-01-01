Train Dreams sparks Oscar buzz after win at 2026 Spirit Awards

Train Dreams has won Best Feature at the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Clint Bentley took home Best Director for the same film at the ceremony, which took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon local time.

The film, which stars Australian actor Joel Edgerton, also took home Best Cinematography.

"In a world where there's so many people trying to put up walls and put people in cages and divide people, we're making little communities and we're putting goodness into the world," Bentley mused during his acceptance speech. "And when there's a lot of people trying to do the opposite, I think that's worth doing."

Rose Byrne won Best Lead Performance for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, for which she is also nominated for an Oscar.

Over on TV, crime drama Adolescence swept the board, with Best New Scripted Series, Best Lead Performance for Stephen Graham, Best Breakthrough Performance for Owen Cooper, and Best Supporting Performance for Erin Doherty.

The Independent Spirit Awards honour the best of film and television made on a budget, with all nominated films made for less than $30 million (£22 million).

Saturday Night Live alum Ego Nwodim hosted the ceremony.

Last year's Best Feature, Anora, went on to be the biggest winner at the 2025 Academy Awards, securing five Oscars from six nominations. This year's winners will be announced at the ceremony on 16 March.

Here's the highlight list of winners.

Best Feature: Train Dreams

Best Lead Performance: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Best Supporting Performance: Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby

Best Breakthrough Performance: Kayo Martin, The Plague

Best Director: Clint Bentley, Train Dreams

Best International Film: The Secret Agent

Best Screenplay: Sorry, Baby

Best New Scripted Series: Adolescence

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Documentary: The Perfect Neighbour