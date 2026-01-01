Savannah Guthrie makes new plea over mother's disappearance: 'We still have hope'

Savannah Guthrie has pleaded with those who are suspected of abducting her mother, Nancy Guthrie, to do the "next right thing".

The 84-year-old was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona on the evening of 31 January.

Authorities believe Nancy was taken "against her will" from the property in the middle of the night.

Returning to Instagram on Sunday, the Today show co-anchor posted a new video in which she emphasised that the Guthrie family still has "hope" that Nancy will be found soon.

"It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope. And we still believe," she began, appearing tearful.

Savannah went on to urge anyone with information to contact police investigators at Pima County Sheriff's Department.

"I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, it's never too late," the 54-year-old continued. "And you're not lost, or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

In the accompanying caption, Savannah had a simple message for Nancy's alleged abductors.

"Bring her home. It's never too late to do the next right thing," she added.

Last week, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detectives announced a $100,000 (£73,000) reward for information that leads to the discovery of Nancy.

In addition, they reported recovering DNA from gloves and other potential evidence that "appears to match" items worn by an "armed individual" seen in previously released surveillance footage retrieved from a door camera.

Officers believe the suspect in the images is between 5'9? and 5'10" tall with an average build and is wearing a black, 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.