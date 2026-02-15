Train Dreams leads Independent Spirit Awards

Joel Edgerton's movie Train Dreams landed the top prize at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The film - which tells the story of a grief-stricken logger in the Pacific Northwest - landed the Best Feature gong during the ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday (15.02.26) while Clint Bentley was named Best Director and Adolpho Veloso won Best Cinematography.

In the acting categories, Train Dreams star Joel Edgerton missed out on the Best Lead Performance prize, which went to Rose Byrne for her turn in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

During her acceptance speech, Rose said: "I share this with Mary Bronstein, my writer, director, who fought for eight years to get this movie made. It’s a deeply personal story. I love you, Mary

"This character of Linda really could only exist in an independent film. She’s fierce and she’s gracious and she’s a middle-aged woman. I’m from Australia, and it’s really all independent film there, so I feel very at home here."

Best Supporting Performance went to Naomi Ackie for Sorry, Baby and Kayo Martin landed Best Breakthrough Performance for The Plague.

The night's other big winners included Eva Victor, who won Best Screenplay for Sorry, Baby, while Lurker won Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay.

The John Cassavetes Award for the best feature made under $1 million went to Esta Isla and the Robert Altman Award which honours a director, casting director and ensemble cast went to Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk.

The Secret Agent was named Best International Film.

In the TV categories, Netflix hit Adolescence was the biggest winner - triumphing in the Best New Scripted Series category while the show's stars landed a slew of acting prizes.

Owen Cooper won Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series, Erin Doherty took Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series and

Stephen Graham won the prize for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Jason Momoa's Apple TV Plus drama Chief of War was named Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series and Pee-wee as Himself landed the award for best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series.