Johnny Knoxville and Jason Flemyng cast in new thrillers set to film in Serbia

Johnny Knoxville and Jason Flemyng have each been cast in new thrillers from Pont Pictures.

The Jackass legend and Snatch acting veteran have are taking the lead in their own respective movies with both of them set to film in Serbia this year.

As reported by Variety, Knoxville is top of the bill for upcoming psychological thriller Night Sessions, which is based on a script by Christopher Beachum.

He will play charismatic psychiatrist Dr. Rick Brennan, who is from the US and now living in exile in Berlin, and hosting a late-night radio show helping callers with their problems.

However, his life gets turned upside down when an enigmatic caller accuses him of a horrific crime, sparking a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Pont Pictures’ Philipp Mair Vargas has hailed Night Sessions as one of the best scripts he's head in a long time, while the lead role is an ideal "actor's showcase" for Knoxville.

He added in a statement: "The movie is 90% inside the radio station.

“We found a nice location in Belgrade that has a view of the brutalist architecture and the brutalist nature of the city — it’s fantastic, a perfect fit.”

Meanwhile, the outlet has also revealed Flemyng will star alongside Gabriela Garcia Vargas in writer-director Faisal Hashmi's time-loop thriller Fractal, which focuses on a toxic relationship that leads to murder.

In the film, Emily has finally had enough after six years of marriage to abusive alcoholic Tom (Flemyng).

She turns to an ex-convict and former flame to kill her husband and bury him in the woods, but things take a terrifying turn when they get stuck in a time loop and he keeps coming back.

Knoxville's casting comes just weeks after he announced that MTV stunt show franchise Jackass is returning to cinemas for a fifth time this summer.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang.

"We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"

Fans had been left waiting for four years for another movie, but Johnny previously hinted he might be resurrecting the franchise but adding new younger castmembers.

Speaking to Collider, Johnny shared: "There could be another Jackass, there's no plans for one right now, but there could be.

"I think if we did do another one we'd need to bring in a lot of young guys ... you know, do a little changing of the guard eventually. But I think we could possibly have another with this cast."