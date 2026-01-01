Eve Hewson and Tom Burke to lead cast of Lenny Abrahamson's next film

Eve Hewson and Tom Burke have been tapped to lead Lenny Abrahamson's upcoming untitled film.

The Room director's latest film will begin shooting in Dublin, Ireland on 2 March, with the Bad Sisters actress and Black Bag actor starring alongside newcomer Sean Meagher.

According to the synopsis, Abrahamson's self-penned untitled movie is set within Dublin's Jewish community in the late 1970s.

The film is a lyrical and emotionally resonant portrait of Davey (Meagher), a 12-year-old boy on the edge of change, navigating the anxieties of adolescence alongside the evolving dynamics of his parents' marriage.

The Irish director is best known for directing the films Frank, Room and The Little Stranger, as well as co-directing the TV miniseries Normal People and Conversations with Friends, which were both adaptations of Sally Rooney's novels.

Abrahamson will also produce the film alongside his TV collaborators Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, and Catherine Magee.

In addition, he has recruited many of his creative collaborators from those TV shows, including cinematographer Suzie Lavelle, editor Nathan Nugent, production designer Anna Rackard, make-up designer Sonia Dolan and composer Stephen Rennicks.

Irish actress Hewson, who is the daughter of U2's Bono, was most recently seen in Noah Baumbach's 2025 movie Jay Kelly and the TV shows Bad Sisters and The Perfect Couple. Her most high-profile film is on the horizon, as she is part of the star-studded cast of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, which will be released in June.

Meanwhile, English actor Burke is best known for films such as Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Souvenir.