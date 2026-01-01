Daniel Kaluuya in talks for A24 sci-fi thriller Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel

Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to star in the sci-fi thriller Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel.

The Get Out star, 36, is in negotiations to lead director Michael Shanks’ upcoming movie for A24, Deadline has said.

According to the outlet, Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel follows a man who wakes up to find he has been trapped in a mysterious hotel room - with his only chance of escape being working with himself.

As well as directing Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel, Shanks (Together) has written the movie’s script that appeared on the 2021 Black List.

Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel will be produced by Princess Pictures’ Mike Cowap and Emma Fitzsimmons, alongside Adam McKay and Todd Schulman under the HyperObject Industries banner.

Last December, Kaluuya teased the story for his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spinoff movie about Spider-Punk was in the “finishing stages”.

He said at the time: “We’re in our process.”

When asked whether the Spider-Punk movie would be a standalone or would include other Spider-Verse characters, the Nope star said: “TBD.”

Kaluuya noted that because the fan reaction to his character Spider-Punk, AKA Hobie Brown, in Across the Spider-Verse was “so intense”, it had helped push the idea for the spin-off.

He added: “It’s exciting to be writing something in this space.”

Kaluuya also applauded Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for being “great storytellers”, adding the pair have supported him through his Spider-Punk project.

Reflecting on Across the Spider-Verse and its 2018 predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Kaluuya said he was “so inspired” by the two films and what they had achieved.

He said: “Those Spider-Verse films, they speak to me. I was so inspired by them. I think the filmmakers and the animators are some of the best storytellers in the game.

“So, I want to put myself in environments where I can grow and learn what they know.”

The Black Panther actor revealed Lord had given him a note for one of his drafts, which read, “films aren’t about people, they’re about relationships”.

Kaluuya added: “They also tap into a joy of cinema and storytelling and animation, and I think joy is so hard to do and that’s something I’m aspiring for. “They love what they do and that’s what the audience is really feeling.”

As well as the Spider-Punk movie, Kaluuya will be reprising his role as Hobie Brown for the third Spider-Verse film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Following the release of Across the Spider-Verse in June 2023, Sony Pictures announced the next instalment would hit cinemas in March 2024, though the project was delayed to 2025.

However, Beyond the Spider-Verse was then pushed back again, before landing a concrete release date of June 18, 2027.

At the time of the delay, it was reported Sony was “taking a lot of tender loving care” to get the movie right.