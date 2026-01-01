The Mandalorian and Grogu may be Jon Favreau’s final Star Wars project

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu could be Jon Favreau’s last Star Wars project.

The 59-year-old creator has worked with collaborator Dave Filoni, 51, on the Disney+ show The Mandalorian since 2019, and with the series transitioning to the silver screen later this year, Favreau has suggested Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is “the culmination” of his time in the galaxy far, far away.

During an interview with Polygon, he said: “I've been working on Star Wars now for seven years, and to be able to step up to doing it as a film feels like a culmination of what I'm working on.”

The Iron Man director also reflected on the challenges of bringing The Mandalorian to the big screen.

He said: “With Star Wars, we have to execute at that tech level. So the challenge becomes, ‘Okay, we presented a cinematic experience on the small screen. We have to up our game now to the movie theater.’

“That means taller aspect ratios for IMAX, building sets that take full advantage of that, making the visual effects of the quality and caliber that we have to notch everything up.”

As well as the movie boasting better technical effects, Favreau also implied The Mandalorian and Grogu would be Din Djarin and his apprentice’s biggest adventure yet.

He continued: “And then the storytelling as well. That adventure has to fill up the screen and has to be something - at this moment in time, when so much is competing for attention - that you're going to stop what you're doing, and you're going to go to a movie theater, and you're going to sit down in that movie theater, and you're not going to be able to pause it, and you're not going to be able to eat the food out of your refrigerator.

“You have to have such a good experience that you say, ‘This is worth my time. Let's go again. I want to bring you. You should go see it.’”

Speaking specifically about The Mandalorian and Grogu’s plot, Favreau teased: “There's some stuff that people may have gotten clues to.

“He's in a Razor Crest now, which is the ship that he originally had. He's in the same model of ship.

“Grogu has leveled up a bit. We saw that he trained with Luke [Skywalker], and time has passed. So he's got a little of the Jedi influence. And then he's also an apprentice Mandalorian.

“So now it's time for dad to bring him on adventures. And pretty soon there will be a few more clues out there in the world.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - which hits cinemas on May, 22 2026 - follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu as they are hired by the fledgling New Republic to protect it from the fractured Galactic Empire's warlords.

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, and Steve Blum as Zeb Orrelios.