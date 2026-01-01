Kim Kardashian's daughter North West set to launch fashion brand

Kim Kardashian's pre-teen daughter, North West, is set to launch her own fashion brand.

According to editors at The Sun, lawyers acting for the media personality recently submitted three applications to the U.S. Trade and Patent Office relating to the brand name "NOR11".

The filing was made by representatives for KimYe's Kid Inc., which was incorporated in 2023.

One of the applications seeks to protect "NOR11" for use in clothing and accessories, the second is for watches and jewellery, and the third is for use in handbags.

While a spokesperson for Kim has not yet commented on the move, North has posted numerous photos showing her posing in a variety of items featuring the "NOR11" logo in bold text via her Instagram and TikTok accounts over the past two months.

Kim and ex-husband Kanye West welcomed North in June 2013.

The former couple, who finalised their divorce in 2022, are also parents to sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six, and eight-year-old daughter Chicago.

It comes as no surprise that North is following in her famous parents' footsteps.

Kim has found success with SKIMS, a shapewear and clothing brand that promotes size inclusivity. It was valued at over $5 billion in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kanye inspired a wave of trends with his Yeezy fashion collaboration with Adidas that launched in 2015.

However, bosses at the German sportswear company terminated the partnership in 2022 after the Stronger rapper made a string of antisemitic and racist remarks.

In January, Kanye - also known as Ye - issued an apology for his outbursts in recent years via a full-page advertisement published in The Wall Street Journal.

As part of the statement, the controversial artist attributed some of his erratic behaviour to a car accident that occurred 25 years ago, which he claimed had "caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain", and his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016.