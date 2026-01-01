Glen Powell reveals he and Joe Jonas once played a 'mean' prank on his sister

Glen Powell has revealed that he and Joe Jonas once played a prank on his sister.

The actor has admitted he once pulled an elaborate, and "mean", prank on his younger sister Leslie, with the Jonas Brothers star in on the joke.

Speaking to People while promoting his new dark comedy How to Make a Killing, Glen was asked about the most mischievous thing he has done to a family member.

"I did ... a prank phone call on my sister with Joe Jonas of getting arrested, and my sister literally was searching in every jail in Georgia for the two of us," the 37-year-old said.

Glen and Joe previously worked together on the 2022 film Devotion and clearly put that partnership to mischievous use.

"Joe figured out a way to get - I think it was on like Google Translate - for it to sound like a jail was calling my sister for a collect call, and so ... my sister accepted the call, and I basically just pretended like Joe and I hit somebody in a golf cart and that we needed to be bailed out," he told the outlet.

"And my sister took it very seriously," the Twisters star continued. "And then I ended the call, and then my sister searched every jail in Georgia looking for Joe Jonas and me."

Despite the chaos, Glen described Leslie's reaction as "very sweet", adding, "It showed the dedication that my sister has to me, but I'm not going to do a mean prank on her like that again because she's too sweet."

He added that she was quick to plot her revenge, joking, "She was salivating to return that favour, I remember."

Leslie, 33, is a musician whose work has featured in several films and television series, including contributing to the scores of her brother's films Anyone But You and Twisters.