Jay Manuel on his friendship with Tyra Banks: 'I wish her no ill will'

Jay Manuel has opened up about his strained relationship with former America's Next Top Model colleague Tyra Banks.

Manuel and Banks were close friends before working together, with Banks bringing him onto the hit reality show when it launched in 2003.

Speaking in Netflix's new three-part docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, Manuel revealed he wanted to leave after season eight, feeling ready for a new chapter. He emailed Banks, the show's creator and longest-serving host, to thank her.

"She didn't respond," Manuel claimed. "It was probably the longest three days ever. And she ultimately wrote back just three words. 'I am disappointed.' After that email exchange, all communication just stopped."

Although he had asked to leave, Manuel said he was required to return for season nine to allow producers time to find a replacement creative director. He had hoped the extra time would give him and Banks a chance to talk.

"Tyra chose not to speak with me at all while the cameras were off," he stated. "When they were on, she'd speak to me."

Banks declined to comment in the documentary, saying she "should call" him to discuss it privately.

"I never got that phone call," Manuel told People in a new interview, published a year after the docuseries was filmed. "I don't think I'm getting a phone call. She's got my number."

Reflecting on where they stand now, Manuel claimed he has not seen Banks since he eventually left the show after season 18 in 2012.

"Other than that, we've had no communication of any sort, text, email, anything," he told the outlet. "Tyra and I were close, and when we were in New York shooting, or even in L.A. shooting, she'd be at my house or I'd be at her house, and we would really download."

Manuel added that he is still "very open" to talking to Banks and "will forever honour" his past friendship with her.

"I'm in a healed place," he commented. "I wish her no ill will."