Jennifer Saunders to receive Icon Award at Newport Beach Film Festival U.K. & Ireland Honours

Jennifer Saunders is set to receive the Icon Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival's U.K. and Ireland honours event on Thursday.

The Absolutely Fabulous star will follow in the footsteps of Stephen Fry, Bill Nighy, Lesley Manville, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart in receiving the most prestigious honour at the California film festival's London-based celebration of British and Irish talent.

In addition, several actors will be bestowed with the Artist of Distinction award, which honours established talent whose work has made a significant impact on the U.K. and Ireland entertainment industry over several years.

This year's honourees include Sinners star Jack O'Connell, The Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, Bridget Jones's Diary star Shirley Henderson and Mr. Turner actor Timothy Spall.

"We are thrilled to announce the latest list of honourees for this year's Newport Beach Film Festival UK and Ireland Honours event: Jennifer Saunders is a true industry titan of the industry and national treasure in the UK, and this year's Artists of Distinction, Jack O'Connell, Sam Claflin, Shirley Henderson, Sophie Turner and Timothy Spall have all established long running, diverse successful careers," said President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach, Gary Sherwin, and CEO of Newport Beach Film Festival, Gregg Schwenk.

"This year's honourees exemplify the exceptionally high standard of work coming out of the U.K. and Ireland, and we can't wait to celebrate them at this year's ceremony."

This year's awards recipients join previously announced honourees, including F1's Damson Idris and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku, who will receive the Spotlight Artist honour. Meanwhile, Archie Madekwe, Harry Melling, Jay Lycurgo and Noah Jupe will be honoured in the Breakout Artist category.

The Newport Beach Film Festival's U.K. and Ireland Honours event, which is now in its ninth year, will be hosted by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed and presenter Edith Bowman at the Raffles London hotel on Thursday.