Robert Duvall dies aged 95

Veteran actor Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95.

The Godfather star's wife Luciana announced on social media on Monday that Duvall died at home on his Virginia ranch on Sunday.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote on his official Facebook page alongside a photo of herself and Duvall at the ranch with their horse and two dogs.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she continued. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."

The Argentine actress/director, who was Duvall's fourth wife, concluded the post by writing, "Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Duvall made his film debut as Boo Radley in the 1962 film adaptation of Harper Lee's novel To Kill A Mockingbird and went on to have a career that spanned seven decades.

He was nominated for an Oscar seven times, for films such as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action and The Judge, and won Best Actor for playing an alcoholic country singer in 1983's Tender Mercies.

Duvall also won four Golden Globes, a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award and two Emmys.

His other notable films include The Godfather Part II, The Conversation, Network, Days of Thunder, Falling Down, Sling Blade, Deep Impact and Gone in 60 Seconds, among many more. He made his last film appearances in 2022, in Hustle and The Pale Blue Eye.

Duvall was married four times and did not have any children. He is survived by Luciana, whom he married in 2005.