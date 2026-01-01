Al Pacino and Robert De Niro lead tributes for the late Robert Duvall

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have paid tribute to Robert Duvall, who died on Monday at the age of 95.

Duvall had a huge impact on the film industry as consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, where he starred alongside Pacino. De Niro also starred in The Godfather: Part II as a young Vito Corleone.

"It was an honour to have worked with Robert Duvall," Pacino said. "He was a born actor, as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him."

"God bless Bobby," De Niro wrote. "I hope I can live till I'm 95. May he rest in peace."

Tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry for the celebrated actor, known also for his role as Air Cavalry Commander Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, and his portrayal of the reclusive Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. He was nominated seven times for an Oscar, winning once for Best Actor in 1984's Tender Mercies.

Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Duvall in the 2022 Netflix sports movie Hustle, wrote on X: "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did."

Walton Googins described Duvall as his "mentor" and recalled working with the actor who directed him in 1997's The Apostle when he was 24.

"The privilege of getting to work with this man, to know this man is still the most important experience of my life. He was my North Star, my hero. I love you Bobby. Thank you for changing my life," Goggins wrote on Instagram.

Michael Keaton, who starred with Duvall in Ron Howard's The Paper in 1994, also paid tribute: "Another friend goes down. He was greatness personified as an actor. RIP RD."

Jane Seymour, his co-star in The Stars Fell on Henrietta, wrote: "There are actors who perform, and there are actors who inhabit a role completely. Robert Duvall did the latter. His presence on screen carried honesty, weight and grace."