Melissa Gilbert returns to work amid husband's child sex abuse case

Melissa Gilbert has announced that she's returning to work amid her husband Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse case.

Gilbert took to Instagram on Monday to share that she's jumping back into her position as Chief Creative Officer for her brand, Modern Prairie.

"I wanted to take a moment to speak to you directly," she said in the reel. "As many of you know, I stepped away for a little while to focus on my family. It was time I needed. Time to be present and to gather my strength in a season that has not been easy."

The Little House on the Prairie alum went on to say that "family is everything" to her, especially "during this incredibly difficult time".

She credited her Modern Prairie community with keeping up her spirits.

"You wrapped me in love even when I was quiet. I felt your prayers. I felt your encouragement. I felt your steady presence," she told her followers.

"To the women in this community who show up every single day, not just for me, but for one another, that is what Modern Prairie is. Women supporting women, not just when it's easy, and especially when it's hard."

She also noted that returning to her position would not change her commitment to her family.

"That remains steadfast," she insisted. "That remains my heart."