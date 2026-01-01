Miss J Alexander reveals he's unable to walk following stroke

Miss J Alexander has revealed he is unable to walk after suffering a devastating stoke that left him hospitalised and in a coma for weeks.

The America's Next Top Model star explained all during the third episode of Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, which was released on Monday.

"On 27 December 2022, I had a stroke," he shared. "I woke up. I didn't know where I was other than in the hospital. I spent five weeks in a coma, and I couldn't walk. And I couldn't talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do? I couldn't walk; I couldn't speak."

The famed runway coach further detailed the experience, saying, "I cried. I am not ashamed to say that I cried."

While staying at the hospital, Alexander was visited by his former co-stars Jay Manual and Nigel Barker.

"When he saw me, he was happy to see me, and the two of us cried together, and I held him," Barker noted.

The photographer added, "I don't know whether he even wanted me to see him in that way. I was going to go see him. And that was just such a terrible shock and really upsetting and horrifying and scary."

As for whether he's received a visit from ANTM host Tyra Banks, Alexander answered, "No, not yet," although he shared that the Life-Size actor had reached out via text.

Alexander went on to reflect on the changes he's experienced since his health scare, sharing that he misses "being the queen of the runway".

"I'm the person who taught models how to walk. I'm determined to walk. I'm sure you're gonna see me again, I'm sure. It's not over for me yet."