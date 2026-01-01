Sinners sweeps the board at Black Reel Awards

- NEWS
Sinners has dominated the 2026 Black Reel Awards.
The film scored a record 14 category wins on Monday, including Outstanding Film, Director and Screenplay, along with all three acting categories.
Michael B Jordan won Outstanding Lead, Wunmi Mosaku Outstanding Supporting and Miles Caton Outstanding Breakthrough. Jordan has now won two Black Reel Awards, also known as Bolts, for Lead Actor, after his win for Creed lll in 2024.
The 14 wins for Sinners beat the Bolts record of 10 set by Black Panther in 2019.
The Black Reel Awards was launched in 2000 by the Foundation for the Advancement of African-Americans in Film (FAAAF), to celebrate excellence in filmmaking and television by African Americans and the African diaspora.
This year's ceremony, honouring 2025 films, took place as a virtual event on 16 February.
Here are all the winners at the 26th annual Black Reel Awards.
Outstanding Film: Sinners
Outstanding Director: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Outstanding Lead Performance: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Outstanding Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Outstanding Documentary: The Perfect Neighbour
Outstanding Ensemble: Sinners
Outstanding International Film: On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Outstanding Voice Performance: Zoe Saldana, Avatar: Fire And Ash
Outstanding Score: Sinners
Outstanding Original Song: I Lied To You, Sinners
Outstanding Soundtrack: Sinners
Outstanding Independent Film: 40 Acres
Outstanding Independent Documentary: We Were Here - The Untold History Of Black Africans In Renaissance Europe
Outstanding Short Film: The Devil Is Busy
Outstanding Emerging Director: RT Thorne, 40 Acres
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Miles Caton, Sinners
Outstanding First Screenplay: One Of Them Days
Outstanding Cinematography: Sinners
Outstanding Costume Design: Wicked: For Good
Outstanding Editing: Sinners
Outstanding Hair & Makeup: Sinners
Outstanding Production Design: Sinners