Sinners sweeps the board at Black Reel Awards

Sinners has dominated the 2026 Black Reel Awards.

The film scored a record 14 category wins on Monday, including Outstanding Film, Director and Screenplay, along with all three acting categories.

Michael B Jordan won Outstanding Lead, Wunmi Mosaku Outstanding Supporting and Miles Caton Outstanding Breakthrough. Jordan has now won two Black Reel Awards, also known as Bolts, for Lead Actor, after his win for Creed lll in 2024.

The 14 wins for Sinners beat the Bolts record of 10 set by Black Panther in 2019.

The Black Reel Awards was launched in 2000 by the Foundation for the Advancement of African-Americans in Film (FAAAF), to celebrate excellence in filmmaking and television by African Americans and the African diaspora.

This year's ceremony, honouring 2025 films, took place as a virtual event on 16 February.

Here are all the winners at the 26th annual Black Reel Awards.

Outstanding Film: Sinners

Outstanding Director: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Outstanding Lead Performance: Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Outstanding Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Outstanding Documentary: The Perfect Neighbour

Outstanding Ensemble: Sinners

Outstanding International Film: On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Outstanding Voice Performance: Zoe Saldana, Avatar: Fire And Ash

Outstanding Score: Sinners

Outstanding Original Song: I Lied To You, Sinners

Outstanding Soundtrack: Sinners

Outstanding Independent Film: 40 Acres

Outstanding Independent Documentary: We Were Here - The Untold History Of Black Africans In Renaissance Europe

Outstanding Short Film: The Devil Is Busy

Outstanding Emerging Director: RT Thorne, 40 Acres

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Miles Caton, Sinners

Outstanding First Screenplay: One Of Them Days

Outstanding Cinematography: Sinners

Outstanding Costume Design: Wicked: For Good

Outstanding Editing: Sinners

Outstanding Hair & Makeup: Sinners

Outstanding Production Design: Sinners