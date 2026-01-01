Jessie Buckley wants to star in a new movie musical with iconic band's soundtrack

Jessie Buckley wants to star in a new movie musical with Radiohead providing the soundtrack.

The Oscar-nominated actress started her career on reality TV show I'd Do Anything to win a place in the 2009 West End revival of the musical Oliver! and went on to show off her musical abilities on two albums including the soundtrack to her 2018 film Wild Rose in which she played a country singer - and Jessie has now admitted she would love to combine her love of singing on stage with cinema by starring in a new big screen musical production.

She told Deadline.com: "I love singing. What’s fun is in between jobs, I go to my dirty secret basement and write, and I have no need, apart from to feel free in it. Whether I’ve done it in a small club in Camden [in London], or I’ve done Cabaret in the West End, it’s so part of me.

"And I’d love to marry that with cinema. It would be such a nice thing to have done in my life. I’d love to do a new musical. I think about the sound of London."

She went on to confess she already has a band in mind for the soundtrack, adding: "And get Radiohead to do the music. But they’re far too cool."

Jessie will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed crime movie The Bride! and she recently revealed she suffered a mishap on set which left her with a fractured toe.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "The hardest scene, just because I actually broke my toe, was like the last week of shooting, and I was so tired.

"[In the scene] there was this gun firing, and I just overextended my toe by falling backwards too many times.

"And I had to come in and do the scene the next day, and my toe was the size of a tree."

Despite the pain, Jessie admitted the injury "helped" her portrayal of the Bride of Frankenstein.

She added: "It was just so swollen, but that's also fun. "And I'm meant to have one leg shorter than the other anyway, so it probably helped."