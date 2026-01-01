Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is a ‘complete new set up’ for zombie series

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie is a “complete new set up” for the zombie series, Constantin Film CEO Oliver Berben has said.

The Weapons director, 44, is to helm a new cinematic take on Capcom’s survival/horror video game franchise, and Constantin’s head has now teased Resident Evil has been made in Cregger’s “own style”.

Speaking with Deadline, the studio boss said: “[Resident Evil is] far away from everything that is connected to Resident Evil, only because Zach Cregger has his own style.”

Berben also confirmed the film has finished shooting, and has now entered post production.

The studio boss added Constantin - which bought the rights to adapt Resident Evil for live-action in 1997 - had full faith in Cregger to do its prize IP justice.

Berben added the filmmaker had “the carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to do with that IP”.

The Constantin boss noted: “With Resident Evil, we have had an incredible journey with one of the most successful international IPs of more than a billion dollars in box office for many years.

“And now we are creating something new, not just a new story idea, but to allow a new generation to take the IP into their own hands and form something different.”

Debuting in 1996, Capcom’s Resident Evil pitted numerous Raccoon City cops against the mysterious Umbrella Corporation, an international pharmaceutical company that secretly develops mutagenic viruses.

Resident Evil has featured on the big screen since 2002 with the eponymous horror flick, which starred Milla Jovovich as the action heroine Alice.

The film received five sequels, with the last entry in the series, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, coming out in 2016.

In 2021, Resident Evil was rebooted with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - which starred Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy and Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield.

While concrete details about the story of Cregger’s Resident Evil are unknown, it has been reported the movie - which the director co-wrote with Shay Hatten - will follow a struggling courier assigned to deliver a package to a remote hospital.

Along the way, he is said to become trapped in the midst of a viral outbreak and must battle his way through swarms of mutated creatures to survive.

Cregger previously teased his Resident Evil movie would have a “very simple story”.

During an interview with The Wrap, he said: “It’s a hyper-subjective movie, is how I like to think of it. But it’s not in the first person. I think it’s narratively different from my other stuff, because it follows one character from point A to point B, almost in real time.

“Think about 1917 where you’re following one person on a journey. Except this is not done in oner, it’s more conventionally covered.

“With Resident Evil, I had the whole movie in my head, all at once. It’s a very simple story. I’m not a genius in that way. But it was just like, Yeah, this guy got to get from here to there.

“He’s got to do this job. I understand that and I could just get him deeper and deeper into hell as he goes. That’s a movie, and then I could start writing.”

Cregger’s Resident Evil movie is to star Austin Abrams as the main protagonist, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, and Kali Reis.