The Batman: Part II gets major update as writer teases ‘new and dangerous’ sequel

The Batman: Part II is reportedly due to start filming in April 2026.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, director Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC sequel is expected to enter principal photography in the UK this April.

The Batman: Part II is also said to be using the working title Vengeance 2 in a nod to the first movie, which was filmed under the working title Vengeance.

This comes after The Batman: Part II’s co-writer Mattson Tomlin - who penned the script with Reeves - teased the blockbuster would offer a “new and dangerous” story for Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.

On X, Tomlin wrote: “We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous.

“The bar couldn't be higher. Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length. Can't begin to describe what this film means to me.”

As well as Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, The Batman: Part II will see the return of Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James ‘Jim’ Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The DC flick - which is slated to land in cinemas in October 2027 - will also introduce Marvel stars Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face, and Scarlett Johansson in an undisclosed role.

Farrell previously teased The Batman: Part II would be “deeper” and “scarier” than its 2022 predecessor, even if his role in the film would be reduced.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that … I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it.

“But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it.”

Reeves is returning to direct the second movie and had previously revealed the villain in The Batman: Part II will be unlike any previously seen on screen.

The filmmaker also teased the upcoming movie’s story will shift its focus towards Pattinson’s hero Bruce Wayne after the first instalment placed greater emphasis on Batman’s early years as Gotham City’s masked vigilante.

Reeves told Variety: “In a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch.

“But I never wanted to lose Robert at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

Speaking about how the sequel’s approach shaped the choice of villain, Reeves added: “The antagonist for The Batman: Part II has never really been done in a movie before.”

The director said secrecy around the project is paramount, revealing: “We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code.

“Robert was in New York at the time, and everything is high security.”