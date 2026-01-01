Look Mum No Computer to represent U.K. at 2026 Eurovision

Look Mum No Computer will represent the U.K. at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in May.

The British YouTuber and electronics enthusiast, real name Sam Battle, has been selected as the U.K. entry for the 70th edition of the annual contest, which will be held in Vienna, Austria.

"I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey," he said in a statement. "I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously."

He added, "I've been working a long-time creating, writing, and producing my own visions from scratch, and documenting my process. I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can't wait for everyone to hear and see what we've created. I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesized!"

The musician burst onto the scene in 2014 as the frontman of the indie rock band ZIBRA, which performed at Glastonbury the following year.

He began releasing solo music under the name Look Mum No Computer in 2019 and has several singles, albums, EPs and tours under his belt.

On YouTube, he is best known for creating and playing unusual and eccentric electronic instruments, and he even received a Guinness World Record for building the world's largest drone synthesiser.

Look Mum No Computer's competing song will receive its radio debut on BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show in the coming weeks.

Eurovision's grand final will take place in Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on Saturday 16 May.