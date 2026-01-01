Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin shuts down bullying rumour

Apple Martin has denied a rumour suggesting she was once expelled from school for bullying.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the college student - who is the daughter of actress-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - re-shared a comment she had made to an unnamed account in which she addressed the claims.

"Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand," she wrote. "I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone."

Apple went on to insist that she doesn't expect everyone to like her.

"The internet is a place where (people) can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that," the 21-year-old added.

Apple didn't offer any further comment on the rumours.

In a recent interview for Vogue, the model shared that she is set to graduate from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee in May.

And while she originally considered applying for law school, she is now planning to follow in her mother's footsteps by pursuing a career in acting.

"I was in that rebellious 'I don't wanna be like my parents' type of phase," the media personality continued. "I don't wanna be a singer. I like musical theatre, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying. I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act."