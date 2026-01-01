Taylor Swift introduces Team USA figure skaters in Olympics promo

Taylor Swift has surprised fans by introducing the Team USA figure skaters in a new promo for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

On Monday, producers at U.S. broadcaster NBC released a preview showcasing the talents of Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito - who are known as "The Blade Angels."

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa and Isabeau, three American showgirls on ice who will capture your heart with their stories," the music superstar begins in a voiceover, with her new single Opalite providing the soundtrack.

Swift goes on to offer up some backstory for each of the athletes.

"Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she's fought, and about how the ones she's lost have meant as much as the wins. Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief," she continues. "As for Alyssa, she walked away from skating when she was 16 but then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now. Every jump, a celebration. Every performance, a testament to the beauty of knowing yourself."

And for Levito's introduction, Swift emphasises her connection to the Milano Cortina games, which are being held at multiple sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy.

"And then, Isabeau. I mean, she's destiny personified. Her mom grew up in Milan, and her Nonna, her grandma, lived exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink," the 36-year-old adds. "When you skate like you're meant to be out there, history has a funny way of showing up."

The Blade Angels are set to compete on Tuesday.

It's not the first time Swift has offered her support to the athletes at Milano Cortina, having recorded a video that aired at the opening ceremony.

"I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you've brought all of us along on this journey," she said in the pre-taped clip. "Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience you cherish for the rest of your life."

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will wrap up on 22 February.