Kevin Costner and Viola Davis pay tribute to Robert Duvall

Kevin Costner and Viola Davis have paid heartfelt tributes to Robert Duvall.

On Monday, Luciana Duvall announced that her husband had "passed away peacefully at home" the previous day. The Oscar-winning actor was 95.

Following the sad news, Costner took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video from their 2003 Western film, Open Range, in which Duvall played Boss Spearman.

"This look behind the scenes of Open Range means even more to me now than it did back then," he wrote. "When I saw that he was as affected as I was by the music playing throughout the set, it sunk in for me just how much his work meant to him (sic). That even with his long list of credits and accolades, he still led with his heart as he stepped into a new role. I'm forever grateful for this opportunity to have worked with Bobby. To me, he'll always be Boss."

In addition, Davis reflected on working alongside Duvall in the 2018 thriller, Widows.

"I was in awe. I've always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness," the actress mused. "You were a giant... an icon... Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove... etc... Greatness never dies. It stays... as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken... May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Elsewhere, Jamie Lee Curtis posted a still of Duvall as the character of lawyer Tom Hagen in 1972's The Godfather and called him "greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen".

While The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola recalled collaborating with the legendary actor on numerous projects.

"What a blow to learn of the loss of Robert Duvall. Such a great actor and such an essential part of (production company) American Zoetrope from its beginning: The Rain People, The Conversation, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, THX 1138, Assassination Tango," the filmmaker stated.

And in an emotional message shared via Instagram, Alec Baldwin described Duvall as one of the "greatest of all time".

"The parts he played in films - he was unforgettable. (That's) the word I would use - so my thoughts go out to his wife, his widow," the 30 Rock star commented. "Rest in peace to the great, great and irreplaceable Robert Duvall."

With a career spanning seven decades, Duvall was also known for his performances in films such as 1983's Tender Mercies, 1979's The Great Santini, 1990's Days of Thunder, and 2014's The Judge.

The Hollywood icon was married four times and had no children. He is survived by Luciana, whom he married in 2005.