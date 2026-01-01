Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans after alleged Mardi Gras fight

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans following an alleged physical altercation during Mardi Gras celebrations.

The 39-year-old actor was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday after he was reportedly involved in a bar fight in the Louisiana city.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf received medical attention from paramedics after an incident outside a bar in the French Quarter shortly after midnight.

The outlet further reported that a witness claimed the Transformers actor had been escorted from the venue before the alleged brawl took place. It remains unclear what prompted the fight.

LaBeouf, who remains in custody in Louisiana, is facing two charges of simple battery, according to multiple reports. He is currently being held without bond and is due to appear before a judge today at 3pm local time.

The Peanut Butter Falcon actor, who has previously spoken about his struggles with addiction, has a history of legal troubles and erratic behaviour.

In 2020, British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, alleging a pattern of "relentless" abuse during their year-long relationship. The lawsuit was settled in July last year.

Among his previous arrests, the actor was charged in 2020 with misdemeanour battery and petty theft following an altercation in which he allegedly stole a man's hat. The charges were later dropped after he completed a judicial diversion programme in 2021.

In a letter published by Vanity Fair in 2022, LaBeouf revealed that he had been sober for more than a year.