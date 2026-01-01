Camila Mendes binge-watched a reality show in preparation for Idiotka

Camila Mendes binge-watched Project Runway in preparation for filming Idiotka.

The 31-year-old actress plays producer Nicol Garcia in her upcoming comedy film, and Camila admits that Project Runway, the hit reality TV series, was one of her go-to shows as part of her preparation for the project.

The brunette beauty - who is best known for her role in Riverdale, the popular teen drama - told People: "Also, the one that we kept referencing for this was The Hype. I watched that one quite a bit, 'cause, tonally, it felt like this is more DIY reality.

"We're the cutting edge of reality TV. Like, we're trying to do things differently, and that also felt very in line with Nicol's character. Like, we're not those cut and dry fashion shows, like we're doing it differently."

Camila also talked to people who previously participated in fashion show competitions.

The actress - who stars alongside the likes of Anna Baryshnikov, Mark Ivanir, Benito Skinner, Owen Thiele, Jake Choi, Saweetie and Julia Fox in the movie - said: "That was a very helpful perspective to have.

"So then I wanted to get on the other side of that and think, ‘Okay, well if I were a producer who really took what I did very seriously, like a reality show producer, and I wanted to do my best work, what would that look like?’"

Meanwhile, Camila previously admitted to feeling insecure about her acting career.

The movie star explained that she was determined to keep busy because she feared that opportunities might dry up one day.

She told Hunger magazine: "That’s why I overwork myself, because in my mind I’m like, ‘I’ve got to keep this career going! I’ve got to work. I can’t stop!’ I gotta make sure that my career is there to stay. So that is my attempt to create security."

Camila acknowledged that she needs to accept that setbacks are part and parcel of life.

Asked if she trusts herself, Camila replied: "Absolutely not. That is the main problem. And it manifests in this fear that something is going to go wrong. Something is not going to go as planned, or there’s going to be a big shift and I won’t be able to handle it. So that is the lack of trust.

"The truth is that I’m going to have disappointments in my life, things aren’t going to go my way every time.

"Change is normal and I have to be able to trust myself enough to know that when things go wrong, I will find a way."