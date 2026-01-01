Brittany Curran arrested for public intoxication

Brittany Curran has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

The actor, who is known for her roles in 13 Going on 30 with Jennifer Garner, and the TV show Chicago Fire, was arrested by the Burbank Police Department in Los Angeles, People magazine reports.

According to the arrest log, Curran was arrested for allegedly being "drunk in public" and charged with disorderly conduct.

Curran was taken into custody after police say she arrived at a station showing visible signs of intoxication and appeared unable to care for herself.

Curran was not held on bail and was released from police custody the same day.

The incident comes at a time when Curran's career is seemingly on the up, with a new film currently in post-production. She plays the lead role in The Heart Brake, alongside Joey Lawrence and Beverly D'Angelo.

Curran starred on season 2 of Chicago Fire in 2013 and 2014, and later returned in season 7 in the role of Katie Nolan, half-sister to Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney.

On Monday, the star was posting on Instagram as usual, sharing videos of the pet rat she shares with her composer fiancé, James Ingram.

Curran got engaged to Ingram, a music producer, in Paris in 2020, in what she told People at the time was a dream-come-true moment.

"I just instantly knew, and I was like, 'Yes!' He then reached into his pocket, got on his knee, pulled out a Tiffany box, and said, 'Will you marry me?' I was so excited."