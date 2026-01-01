Joan Collins celebrates 24 years of 'wedded bliss'

Joan Collins is celebrating 24 years of marriage with Percy Gibson.

The Dynasty star, who turns 93 in May, wed her husband on 17 February 2002.

To mark their 24th wedding anniversary, Collins shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a sweet photo of them together from her son Alexander Newley's lakeside wedding last year.

"24 years of #weddedbliss," Collins wrote on Instagram. "Thank you darling Percy for making my life so wonderful (and he says #ditto)."

Last week on Valentine's Day, the English actor and author shared a photo of herself adoringly looking up at Gibson. She captioned the Instagram post, "Wishing everybody a very #happyvalentine #lovers #partners #partnerincrime #valentinesday."

The couple met in San Francisco in 2000 while working on the play Love Letters, which Gibson produced.

"We hit it off immediately," she wrote at the time in an essay for the Daily Mail. "He was funny, engaging, good-looking, and after the show I would socialise with him, my co-star, George Hamilton, and my daughter, Katy. We had a lorra lorra laughs and bonded like family."

She continued, "I remember one particularly wonderful evening in New York when Percy took me to see Kiss Me Kate, and while we listened to the romantic words of the song So in Love, we realised we had something."

She added that their age gap of 32 years didn't matter because they "bonded over shared values".

Gibson is Collins' fifth husband. She was previously married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm.

The A Murder Between Friends star has also had two other significant love affairs with businessman 'Bungalow' Bill Wiggins, and art dealer Robin Hurlestone, with whom she lived for more than a decade.