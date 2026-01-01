Paris Hilton and Carter Reum renew wedding vows

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have renewed their wedding vows.

The Simple Life star took to social media to reveal that she got married again on the Turks and Caicos Islands on Valentine's Day.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes footage from their big day, Hilton - who has two toddlers with Reum - wrote on X, "Five years later and he still makes my heart skip a beat."

"On Valentine's Day, in the turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos - just days before my birthday - my forever Valentine re-proposed, and I said yes all over again.

"But this time, we weren't just husband and wife. We were Mommy and Daddy. Phoenix and London watching the love that created them."

Hilton added more photos where she wore a white dress with gloves, as her husband slipped a ring on her finger while their children watched.

"Renewing our vows isn't just about celebrating five beautiful years - it's about showing our babies that love grows, deepens, and chooses each other again and again," she continued.

"Five years down. Forever to go. Forever isn't long enough with you, Carter."

Reum told People magazine after the event, "Watching Paris over the last five years - especially as a mother - has been the greatest joy and privilege of my life.

"Re-proposing wasn't just about renewing our vows, it was about honouring the incredible woman she is and the example of strength, heart and resilience I hope inspires our children and anyone who believes in lasting love."

The couple's first wedding in 2021 aired on the reality TV show Paris In Love.