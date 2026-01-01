Jessica Alba opens up about facing 'hard truths' post divorce

Jessica Alba has opened up about facing "hard truths" after finalising her divorce from Cash Warren.

The actress and entrepreneur opted to embrace "forward momentum" in the wake of her divorce from Cash Warren.

Jessica, 44, penned a heartfelt post to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year on Tuesday, 17 February, declaring she felt "grounded and grateful" for her life.

"Entering the Year of the Horse," the The Honest Company founder wrote, referencing the end of the Chinese calendar's year of the snake, and the beginning of 2026 as the year of the horse.

"Feeling ready, grounded and grateful for where I stand, for the path that led me here, and for all that's still to come."

Jessica and Cash, 47, who share daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, as well as son Hayes Alba, 8, signed the final divorce papers on 13 February, ending their 16-year marriage.

The Fantastic Four star added she had spent the previous year "shedding and releasing" as well as confronting "hard truths" about what she wanted to do with her life.

"The past year - Year of the Snake - was all about shedding and releasing what no longer serves. Facing hard truths. Making meaningful changes," Jessica wrote, accompanying a gallery of current and childhood photos of herself, as well as inspirational quotes and information about the Chinese New Year.

"Now it's time for forward momentum - moving with intention, trusting (the universe) the ride, and leaning into this year with courage," she declared.

"It doesn't need to be perfect just start what you've been sitting with for so long - that inner knowing. This is your moment. Take action. Year of the Horse, I'm ready."