Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria's cause of death revealed

The cause of Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria's death has been revealed.

The 34-year-old's death was found to be an "accident", the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in San Francisco, California, announced on Tuesday, 17 February.

The sometime actress died as a result of the "toxic effects of cocaine," with the manner of her death ruled an "accident."

Ambulance officers found Victoria Jones unresponsive at a hotel in San Francisco on 1 January after they were called to the scene, with dispatchers instructing them to respond to a "code 3 for the overdose".

As a child, Victoria appeared in her father's 2002 movie Men in Black II. She also appeared as a bit player in several other movies, as well as a 2005 episode of the teen TV drama, One Tree Hill.

In a 2006 interview, Tommy Lee, 79, told The New Yorker his daughter was a talented performer.

"She's a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish," he told the outlet. "When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

Tommy and his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, were parents to Victoria and also share a son, Austin Jones, 43.

In the year leading up to her death, Victoria had been arrested at least twice, according to court documents reviewed by People Magazine, including an arrest for drug possession.

On 28 April 28, 2025 Victoria pleaded not guilty to obstructing a police officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.