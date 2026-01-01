Hugh Laurie mourns 'terrible' death of former colleague

Hugh Laurie has mourned the "terrible" death of his former colleague, Dana Eden.

The Tehran actor expressed his condolences over Dana Eden's passing, three days after she was found dead in a hotel room in Athens, Greece, on Sunday.

"Dana Eden, who co-created and produced 'Tehran', died on Sunday, seemingly by her own hand," Hugh, 66, wrote on X before hailing the Apple TV showrunner as "brilliant".

"It's a terrible thing," the actor, who starred in the third season of the spy thriller, added. "She was brilliant, and funny, and an exceptional leader. Love and condolences to all who knew her."

The body of Eden, 52, was discovered after a relative had tried without success to contact her.

Greek authorities declared her death a suicide, based on a combination of primary evidence and testimonies, and told Reuters that pills were found at the scene. The coroner found bruises on the producer's neck.

"This is a moment of great sorrow for the family, friends, and colleagues," international production company Donna and Shula Productions said in a statement.

"The production company wishes to clarify that rumors regarding a criminal or nationalistic-related death are not true and are unfounded," it added.

Eden was in Greece to film Tehran's fourth season, Israel's public broadcaster, Kan, reported.

"We mourn the passing of our colleague and partner in a long series of productions, series and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation," the outlet said via a statement on Monday.