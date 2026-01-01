Miley Cyrus to revisit Hannah Montana in 20th-anniversary special

Miley Cyrus is to reflect on the legacy of her TV show Hannah Montana in an upcoming 20th-anniversary special.

In the Disney Channel sitcom, the singer-actress played Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana. The show ran for four seasons from March 2006 until January 2011.

Hannah Montana also featured her real-life father Billy Ray Cyrus as TV dad Robby Ray Stewart and Jason Earles in the role of her brother, Jackson.

On Tuesday, producers at Disney announced that Miley will feature in the special, which will air via Disney+ on 24 March - exactly two decades after the programme made its debut.

"Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I'll always be thankful for that connection," praised Miley in a statement. "The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I'm very proud of. This 'Hannahversary' is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who've stood by me for 20 years."

Hosted by Alex Cooper, the programme promises to offer an intimate look at the creation of the iconic character and will see the Flowers hitmaker revisit key moments from the series and delve into never-before-seen archival footage.

"Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations," added Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. "Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago."