NEWS Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth split





Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth reportedly parted ways almost a year ago.



On Tuesday, editors at Page Six claimed the Transformers actor and the Pearl star broke up in 2025 after nine years of marriage.



It's unclear if either party has filed for divorce.



Representatives for LaBeouf and Goth, 32, have not yet commented on the report.



The 39-year-old met the British actress while filming Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac in 2012, with the pair tying the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony four years later.



But after announcing their separation and plans to divorce in 2018, the couple later reconciled and welcomed a daughter in March 2022.



The news comes after LaBeouf was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning following an alleged physical altercation during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana.



According to footage obtained by TMZ, The Peanut Butter Falcon actor received medical attention from paramedics after an incident outside a bar in the French Quarter shortly after midnight.



Later, LaBeouf was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery. He has since been released from custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for 19 March.



LaBeouf, who has previously spoken about his struggles with addiction, has a history of legal troubles and erratic behaviour.



In a letter published by Vanity Fair in 2022, the California native revealed he had been sober for more than a year.

