James Cameron to receive top screenwriting honour

James Cameron is set to add another huge accolade to his trophy cabinet.

The Titanic and Avatar filmmaker is being honoured with the prestigious Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement by the Writers Guild of America West, recognising his extraordinary impact on the movie industry as a writer.

The legendary director – who has spent more than four decades crafting some of the biggest blockbusters of all time – will receive the lifetime honour at the 78th annual Writers Guild Awards on March 8 in Los Angeles.

Cameron is best known for penning and directing global hits including The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Titanic and the record-smashing Avatar franchise. Several of his films have dominated the worldwide box office, with Titanic and Avatar both becoming the highest-grossing movies in history during their original runs.

While he is often celebrated for pushing visual effects to new heights, Cameron has long insisted everything begins with the script.

In a wry statement, he said: “I’ve been writing these damn things since the start of my career, four and a half decades ago, so it is truly gratifying to receive the recognition of my fellow screenwriters through such a prestigious honour.

“This whole global industry, this whole fever dream we call cinema, starts with the written word.”

WGA West president Michele Mulroney praised the filmmaker’s ability to build immersive worlds and unforgettable characters, crediting his screenplays with inspiring generations of writers and reshaping modern blockbuster cinema.

She said: “From Titanic to Aliens to The Terminator to Avatar, James Cameron has elevated the craft of screenwriting.

"He has consistently inspired fellow writers with his innovative world building and immersive environments, his multi-dimensional characters, and his iconic dialogue. It’s only fitting that he is our 2026 Screen Laurel recipient.”

The honour comes as the Terminator and Aliens filmmaker Cameron continues work on future instalments of the Avatar saga, proving he has no plans to slow down.