Chris Hemsworth confirms his Thor future following Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth will play Thor a “couple more times” after Avengers: Doomsday.

The 42-year-old actor has portrayed the Marvel hero since 2011’s Thor and was last seen in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and with his next outing in Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, Hemsworth has confirmed his time as Thor is not quite over yet.

During an appearance on the Smartless Podcast, he said: “I was talking to [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige about it, and he said it’s cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character.

“And whatever we do next - we’ve got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be [different].”

The Crime 101 star added it has been “so much fun” playing alternate versions of Thor with different directors.

He said: “It’s been so much fun. And what I’ve really enjoyed it - unlike a lot of what the other characters that the [actors] were given, they have had to be pretty consistent - whereas working with Taika Waititi on his films versus Kenneth Branagh with those films and then with the Russos, all [the films] had quite a different sort of tonal opinion.

“But [the Russos] also let me try different things. It’s the same with my tattoos, I’d be getting really bored [with] the same thing and having a real need to kind of throw [the performance] in different directions.”

Even so, Hemsworth admitted director Taika Waititi’s version of Thor went a bit too far in Thor: Love and Thunder.

He noted: “When we made [Thor] Ragnarok, it was quite a twist, with Taika’s [movie]. And it was so fun.

“There was a huge appreciation for the shift. And then [with] Love And Thunder, it was kind of like a Monty Python sketch, and we took the p*** probably a little much, and then there was some backlash.

“There was this real kind of, ‘Why is he a goofball and why is it like this?’ And, [audiences were] violently offended and we were like, ‘Oh, we’re just having fun or trying to try something different.’”

As well as Hemsworth’s Thor, Avengers: Doomsday will star Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (James ‘Bucky’ Barnes), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), David Harbour (Red Guardian) and Lewis Pullman (Sentry).

The movie will also see the return of X-Men legends Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Sir Ian McKellen (Magneto), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Channing Tatum (Gambit), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

Finally, Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) round out the cast.

It has also been confirmed Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers after last playing Captain America in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday - which is being helmed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo and is set to land in cinemas on December 18, 2026 - will likely follow the Avengers, the New Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four as they desperately try to stop Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) from unleashing his devastating plans for the Multiverse.