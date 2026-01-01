Walton Goggins and Chloe Grace Moretz to star in action-comedy Mister from John Wick studio

Walton Goggins and Chloe Grace Moretz are to lead the action-comedy Mister.

The 54-year-old actor and the Kick-Ass star, 29, will front Thunder Road’s upcoming movie, Deadline has said.

Before Goggins boarded Mister, Josh Brolin had been attached to the action film, but had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts.

According to Deadline, Mister “follows a man (Goggins) who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past - including everyone from his exes to his best friend.

“To get out, he teams up with his estranged daughter (Moretz) who also has ended up in the family business, but they will need to repair their relationship in order to survive.”

In a statement, producer Basil Iwanyk said: “Walton and Chloe are the perfect pairing to capture Mister’s heart and humor — while delivering some of the most ambitious and wildly entertaining action sequences audiences will see on screen this year.”

Mister will mark the directorial debut of Wade Eastwood, who previously worked on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Jumanji: The Next Level.

The filmmaker said in a statement of his own: “From our first conversations, I knew Walton would bring an unpredictable spark you simply can’t manufacture - he’s electric.

“Chloe brings an incredible mix of strength, vulnerability and razor-sharp timing. Together, they make Mister exactly what we set out to create: bold, funny and completely full-throttle.”

Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce Mister through Thunder Road - best known for helming John Wick - while Nick Inglis and Wayne Marc Godfrey will produce under the Bright White Light banner.

As well as producing Mister, Inglis wrote the script for Mister.

Executive producers for the flick include Chase Vergari, Ibrahim Mohammed, Eric Handler, Will Flynn, and Sophie Meyer, who will oversee for Bright White Light.

Deadline reports filming for Mister is due to start in Madrid next month, with more casting due to be announced.

Goggins could recently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s second season of Fallout, which is based on Bethesda Softworks’ post-apocalyptic survival video game franchise of the same name.

The show follows Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul (Goggins) as they battle to survive a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

Following the success of the first two seasons of Fallout, Goggins teased it was “just the beginning” for the series.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, he said: “I was so grateful for the effort put in by everyone in season one.

“Looking at it now, it feels like it’s the overture, like it’s just the beginning. We really begin to look under the covers in this second iteration of this experience, and we know now that we have a season three, so the story will continue.”