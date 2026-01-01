Daniel Radcliffe doesn't want to become 'weird spectral phantom' for new Harry Potter cast

Daniel Radcliffe doesn't want to become a "weird spectral phantom" looming over the cast of the new Harry Potter TV show.

The British actor, who originated the role of Harry Potter on the screen, has urged the press not to constantly ask the cast of the upcoming TV series about their predecessors, including Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Radcliffe stated that Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout should be allowed to get on with their jobs instead of being compared to the people who played Harry, Hermione, and Ron first.

"When these kids got cast, there's a whole thing around the internet, around the world, people being like, 'We've got to look after these kids,'" he said in an interview with ScreenRant. "I was like, 'If you mean that, if everyone really means that, all the people that are saying that, then one of the things you can do for me is not ask about us - me, Emma, Rupert - all the time.' I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children's lives, and just to let them, like, get on (with it)."

The 36-year-old insisted that the upcoming TV adaptation is going to be different and "a new thing", and predicted that McLaughlin would be "better" than him at playing Harry.

"I learned as I went. I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less embarrassing now that I'm older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter," he explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Radcliffe revealed his "pet peeve" - the assumption that he was close to the seasoned British actors who appeared in the Harry Potter franchise.

Citing an example, The Woman in Black star shared that he was asked to provide a comment when John Hurt - who played wandmaker Ollivander - died in 2017.

"People came to me for a comment when he passed away. And I'm like, 'I filmed with John Hurt for two days across 10 years. You should ask his friends. Ask people who knew him really well,'" he said, noting that he was much closer with the crew who worked on the entire franchise.

The Harry Potter TV series is slated to launch in early 2027.