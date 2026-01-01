Christy Carlson Romano emotionally reveals positive cancer screening results

Christy Carlson Romano has revealed she "may have stageable cancer".

The former Disney Channel star broke down in tears in an Instagram video on Tuesday as she revealed to her followers the results of a recent medical screening.

"The other day I took this cancer screening. Both my parents had cancer. My mom beat it, my dad eventually didn't, my grandmother on my mom's side had lung cancer and died from that," she began.

"I got the results back a little bit before filming down in Florida. My husband's came back completely negative. Mine did not come back negative, so basically, what that means is I may have stageable cancer," the 41-year-old continued, admitting she was in "disbelief" about her cancer scare while filming the forthcoming Hallmark movie Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.

Now that she has returned home from set, the Even Stevens actress intends to get a PET scan to find out more.

Romano also revealed that witnessing James Van Der Beek's battle with colorectal cancer inspired her to get a screening. The Dawson's Creek actor died on 11 February at the age of 48.

"I'm in Austin and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family is amazing, he was a pillar of our community in Texas," she explained through tears. "They always were raising money for the most amazing charities but he's not with us anymore, and cancer is everywhere - which is why I got this test."

In the caption, Romano added, "I'm nervous and a bit scared (heck who wouldn't be!). I'm going in for a PET scan later this week and hopefully it's something easy to treat (fingers crossed emoji).

"I debated whether or not I was going to post this because I was afraid I'd come off 'cringe.' But I decided it was my duty to share, so that people get out there and get screenings. Let's keep the good vibes going and I will keep you all posted as I get more information."

The Kim Possible voice actor is married to writer/producer Brendan Rooney and they have two daughters, Isabella, nine, and Sophia, seven.