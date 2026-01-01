Rumer Willis 'works four jobs' to provide for daughter

Rumer Willis has revealed she "works four jobs" to provide for her two-year-old daughter.

Earlier this week, The House Bunny actress - who is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis - posted an Instagram Reel in which she reflected on juggling aspects of life as a "single mom".

Following criticism, Rumer returned to her account on Tuesday to clarify that she is the "sole provider" for her little girl, Louetta.

"Just had to clarify since it seems there are quite a few uninformed and rude people in my comments on this post," she wrote. "I work four different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for her. I don't live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don't have help with her. So how about y'all pause before you judge and assume."

Rumer welcomed Louetta with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April 2023.

Later, the social media personality also sent a reply to a follower who claimed she will always have "back up" from her famous family if she needs it.

"I want to respond to this with care, because I think there's a misunderstanding about what I was actually saying," the 37-year-old continued. "I am very aware that I have privileges in my life that many people don't, and I don't take that for granted. I know there are realities I will never fully experience, and I respect that. But this particular post wasn't about privilege or comparing circumstances, and it feels like people are assuming I was ignoring that when that wasn't the conversation I was trying to have."

To conclude, Rumer insisted that she experiences the same pressures as everyone else.

"I think we can hold two truths at once," she added. "People's lives look different, and none of our experiences exist in a vacuum... Acknowledging that difference doesn't mean we can't also talk about what we share."

Most recently, Rumer appeared in an episode of medical drama Doctor Odyssey and filmed a new movie, The Gun on Second Street.