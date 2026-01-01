Sharon Stone gets 'fired up' while contemplating why people are 'afraid of ageing'

Sharon Stone recently got "fired up" while thinking about why people are "afraid of ageing".

Returning to Instagram this week, the Basic Instinct actress posted a video in which she recalled how members of a film crew who toured her art studio a few weeks ago requested she move a painting of a nude woman titled The Goddess out of shot.

In the clip, Sharon posed some questions to her 4.2 million followers.

"Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror?" she asked. "Is it supposed to be a secret when we pee and poo and brush our teeth? Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self? It's like the weirdest idea in the world to me."

The Oscar nominee went on to reflect further on the topic of beauty and ageing.

"Excuse me, I wear it every day. I get up in it. I go to sleep in it. I pee in it. I poo in it. It's my apartment. I live here," the 67-year-old mused.

And in the accompanying caption, Sharon joked that she was "sorry not sorry" for tackling the subject.

"Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves. We are more than appearance... we are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers... and the list goes on!" she pondered. "We are afraid of nudity on our screens, our bodies, our home... but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out?"

In addition to her art career, Sharon has made several screen appearances of late, including in the action-thriller Nobody 2.

The star also has a role in the upcoming comedy In Memoriam, co-starring Marc Maron and Judy Greer.