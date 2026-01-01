Martin Scorsese has voice role in The Mandalorian and Grogu

Martin Scorsese has joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The GoodFellas director was revealed as a surprise cast member in the latest trailer for the upcoming sci-fi movie, with him voicing a four-armed, monkey-like shopkeeper.

In the clip, Pedro Pescal's character Din Djarin/The Mandalorian approaches the Ardennian shopkeeper to ask him for information.

After he puts down a coin on the counter, Scorsese's character says, "Woah, for this price, I'll tell you whatever you want."

When the masked bounty hunter reveals he's "looking for a Hutt", the creature responds, "Closed for the night! Thank you," and pulls down the shutter on its shop.

The official Star Wars X account confirmed Scorsese's voice cameo by sharing the clip and adding, "Absolute cinema... Martin Scorsese joins The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX May 22."

The movie, the first Star Wars film in seven years, follows Din Djarin and Grogu - aka Baby Yoda - as they navigate a galaxy that's recovering from the fall of the evil Empire. Sigourney Weaver shares the screen with the leads, while Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt, the son of crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

While Scorsese is best known as a director, he has previously voiced an animated character in 2004's Shark Tale and made cameo appearances in his own movies, such as Killers of the Flower Moon, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Gangs of New York.

He recently played a fictionalised version of himself in last year's TV comedy series The Studio.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, a continuation of the three-season TV show The Mandalorian, was directed by series creator Jon Favreau. It will be released in cinemas on 22 May.