Jason Bateman addresses criticism after telling Charli XCX she'll change her mind about having children

Jason Bateman has addressed the criticism he faced after suggesting to Charli XCX that she might change her mind about having children.

The Ozark star has broken his silence following an awkward exchange with the British hitmaker during an episode of the SmartLess podcast earlier this month. The conversation quickly went viral on social media.

Bateman, who co-hosts the podcast with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, was speaking to the 365 singer when the discussion turned to family life. Charli reflected on growing up as an only child, saying she had "miss(ed) out on a lot of conflict".

When asked how many children she would like, the singer revealed that she does not want any. Bateman responded by suggesting she might change her mind if she met "somebody". However, Charli married The 1975 drummer George Daniel last July.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Rabbit actor insisted the exchange was not intended to cause offence.

"We were having a great conversation about her life growing up as an only child," he explained. "It seemed like a very natural follow-up to that. That's all it was."

The actor continued, "I don't really have much (else) to say about it, except that it is always interesting and valuable and educational to hear people's thoughts, reactions and feelings to anything I say or do."

During the podcast episode, Charli stated she doesn't "really want to have kids." When asked why, she said, "You know, who knows? That could change."

After she elaborated on her reasoning, Bateman, a father of two, suggested that "all that could change," referencing his own relationship with wife Amanda Anka, who he said initially did not want children.

"So you might find somebody," he added, prompting Charli to respond, "Well, I'm married."

Bateman continued the exchange by joking that he was referring to a future relationship, adding, "Maybe your next husband, you're gonna want to have kids with him."

Following the release of the episode, the actor faced heavy criticism on social media, with many questioning why he raised the subject and suggesting it was inappropriate to imply that a partner might change her mind.