Bad Bunny set to star in Porto Rico

Bad Bunny is set to star in the historical drama movie Porto Rico.

The 31-year-old musician has landed his first leading film role, after previously appearing in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and in Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing.

Rene Perez Joglar, the film's director, said in a statement: "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy. This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves."

Edward Norton, Javier Bardem and Viggo Mortensen will co-star in Porto Rico, which has been billed as a "gripping narrative inspired by true events" about Puerto Rico’s origins.

Norton said: "This film sits in a tradition of films we deeply love, from The Godfather to Gangs of New York, that both thrill us with visceral drama and iconic characters and eras while also forcing us to face up to the shadow story under the American narrative of idealism.

"Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is. Now they’re going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico’s roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that’s been waiting for it."

Bad Bunny has enjoyed huge success in recent weeks, headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and winning numerous awards at the Grammys, including the Album of the Year, Best Musica Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance gongs.

And fellow Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin subsequently heaped praise on his countryman.

Ricky wrote in the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día: "Benito, brother, seeing you win three Grammy Awards, one of them for album of the year with a production entirely in Spanish, touched me deeply. Not only as an artist, but as a Puerto Rican who has walked stages around the world carrying his language, his accent, and his story."

Ricky wrote the article under the headline, "When One of Ours Succeeds, We All Succeed".

And the Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker heaped praise on Bad Bunny for remaining true to his Puerto Rican heritage.

He said: "I know what it means to succeed without letting go of where you come from. I know how heavy it is, what it costs, and what is sacrificed when you decide not to change because others ask you to. That’s why what you have achieved is not just a historic musical accomplishment, it’s a cultural and human victory."