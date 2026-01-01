Viola Davis makes literary debut with courtroom drama novel

Viola Davis has added novelist to her impressive resume.

The Oscar, Emmy and double-Tony winning actor has announced the release of Judge Stone, a courtroom thriller she co-wrote with bestselling author James Patterson.

The book, which is set to hit shelves on 9 March, marks Davis's first foray into adult fiction.

Judge Stone centres on Judge Mary Stone, a respected circuit judge in the tiny Alabama town of Union Springs. Judge Stone must navigate a deeply divisive, ethically fraught courtroom battle when a doctor is charged under draconian abortion laws after performing a procedure on a 13-year-old girl.

In 2022, Davis released her memoir, Finding Me, a deeply personal account of her rise from a tumultuous childhood to become one of the most celebrated actors of her generation. Following its release, Davis talked extensively about the therapeutic process of writing.

"There's an unspoken message that the only stories worth telling are the stories that end up in history books. This is not true," she opined during a press tour for the book.

"Every story matters. My father's story matters. We are all worthy of telling our stories and having them heard. We all need to be seen and honoured in the same way that we all need to breathe."

The EGOT winner is enjoying continued onscreen prowess. Last year, she led the TV thriller G20 as the President of the US. Looking ahead, she's attached to the star-studded adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone, set for a January 2027 release.