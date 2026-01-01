Anne Burrell investigators reveal suicide note

Nine months after celebrity chef Anne Burrell was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York home, new details on the chef's death have been revealed.

A report from the New York City Police Department, obtained by People magazine, confirmed that a "suicidal note" was left in the bedroom of Burrell's home and later discovered by a police investigator.

According to the outlet, the investigator also found "suicidal" journal entries on a bed in the same room.

Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, told police his wife had "never attempted suicide in the past" and "never talked about it", nor had she shown "any signs that she would do something like this", according to the police report.

The longtime co-host of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America, known for her trademark spiky blonde hair, died on 17 June 2025. She was 55.

The New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed in July last year that Burrell had died by suicide.

The chef died by "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine".

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend - her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement at the time.

Burrell began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell married Claxton in October 2021.