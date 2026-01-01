Kyle Dean Massey welcomes third child with husband Taylor Frey

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey have welcomed a baby boy.

The Nashville star and the IT Chapter Two alum are celebrating the arrival of their third baby together, a son named Savoy Massey-Frey, People magazine reports.

Massey told the outlet that the baby boy was long-awaited.

"This beautiful boy is 10 years in the making. As long and as challenging as family building through assisted reproduction can be, it is so intentional and worth it," he shared. "We love this baby so much."

As for Frey, the new addition to their family makes him feel like "the most fortunate man on earth".

"I am so grateful for the people who have helped me become a father," he says. "I think of my egg donor daily, and I am endlessly thankful for our surrogate, Sara."

The couple are already parents to two daughters, aged four and 21 months."

"I have loved being a dad to two little ladies, but I can already feel the beautiful dynamic shift with this little prince coming into the family," Frey added. "Savoy, my boy, you were so wanted."

"There's something sacred about watching a woman you trust so completely bring another one of your children into the world," he said.

Massey and Frey met while performing on Broadway more than a decade ago. They married in October 2016, in Palm Springs.

Massey is best known for his leading roles in the Broadway musical Wicked, in which he played Fiyero on and off from 2007 to 2019.

The family of five will soon be relocating to London.