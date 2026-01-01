Tributes flow for Robocop star Tom Noonan, dead at 74

Tributes have poured in for Tom Noonan, who has died at the age of 74.

The acclaimed actor and filmmaker, who was renowned for his menacing screen presence, portrayed villains in a raft of Hollywood productions including Cain, the ruthless leader of the Nuke drug cartel in RoboCop 2; serial killer Francis Dollarhyde in the 1986 thriller Manhunter; and Kelso in the 1995 crime epic Heat, where he shared scenes with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer.

No cause of death has been made public.

His former colleague Karen Sillas broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a heartfelt message about their professional relationship.

"My dear friend and co-star, Tom Noonan, passed peacefully on Valentine's Day 2026," Sillas wrote.

"Working with him in his original off-Broadway play, What Happened Was..., at the Paradise Factory Theatre in the early 90s, was a turning point for me and my career that still resonates throughout my life and work as an actor."

Manhunter director Michael Mann penned: "Terribly sad about Tom Noonan Passing. Rest in peace, Tom."

Director Fred Dekker, who worked with the late star on The Monster Squad, said, "Tom's indelible performance as Frankenstein in The Monster Squad is a highlight of my modest filmography."

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire posted, "RIP Tom Noonan. I loved holding ur giant hand so much. We were all so lucky to have you for that magical #12monkeys time."

Star Trek alum Anson Mount also paid tribute. "Tom Noonan, they broke the mould when they made you. You will be missed as a friend and an artist."