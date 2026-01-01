Michelle Yeoh honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michelle Yeoh received the 2,836th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Malaysia-born actress with the honour under the category of Motion Pictures in recognition of her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Taking to the stage, Michelle began her speech by thanking her family and friends for always supporting her dreams.

"The star may have been one name, but it represents so many people who made this journey possible," she said. "I hope it also reminds someone, somewhere, that it is possible. That where you begin does not define where you can go. Once I was a little girl from Malaysia, sitting under the vast sky, looking up at a single steady star, and daring to believe that I could follow. And now, there's one on the ground!"

Yeoh went on to dedicate the honour to her mother, Janet Yeoh, and her late father, Yeoh Kian-teik.

"This is our star," the 63-year-old continued, before adding: "And thank you to each and every one of you for being here, showing your love and support to me all the way, always."

Elsewhere in her speech, Michelle gave a shout-out to her husband, Jean Todt. The racing executive wasn't able to attend the ceremony due to travel commitments.

"My husband, who is not here, because I gave him permission to go to India, and my Todt family, thank you all for surrounding me with love, for being my safe harbour and for helping me stay true to my own North Star," she smiled.

Earlier in the event, filmmaker Ang Lee praised Michelle's performance in his 2000 epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and described her as a "great movie star".

Meanwhile, Jon M. Chu - who directed the actress in the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians and the two-part adaptation of Wicked - reminded the crowd that Michelle became the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress when she was nominated for her performance in the 2022 film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"(The Oscar was) a career win, but even more so a generational shift, making a fact that no one can dispute," he gushed.